BRIEF-Titan Medical reports Q4 loss of $0.01 per share
* Titan Medical reports financial results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016
May 19 Google Inc : * Mobile company divide announces acquisition by Google Inc
* Divestco Inc- Entered into a secured loan with BC-OSB Holdings Ltd. for $6.0 million with an initial draw of $5.0 million, repayable September 15, 2020
* Immunotec-Ruling from Mexican Tax Administration Services confirms some of its products should be classified for importation purposes in HTS code 2106.10.99