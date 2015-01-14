DETROIT Jan 14 Google Inc speaking at the Automotive News conference in Detroit: * Self-driving car program chief says worked with suppliers Continental, bosch,

roush, LG Electronics and others to develop the Google car * Self-driving car program chief says "humbled" to be in the heart of the

automotive community * Self-driving car program chief says Google "definitely not in the business of

making cars" * Self-driving car program chief says would not be happy if google's program

only developed a self-driving car program in Mountain View, California * Self-driving car program chief says has talked with automakers but did not to

build google's prototype * Self-driving car program chief says "we're always looking to find good

partners" * Self-driving car program chief says at some point the company will be looking

to find partners to build complete vehicles