DETROIT Jan 14 Google Inc speaking at the
Automotive News conference in Detroit:
* Self-driving car program chief says worked with suppliers
Continental, bosch,
roush, LG Electronics and others to develop the Google car
* Self-driving car program chief says "humbled" to be in the
heart of the
automotive community
* Self-driving car program chief says Google "definitely not in
the business of
making cars"
* Self-driving car program chief says would not be happy if
google's program
only developed a self-driving car program in Mountain View,
California
* Self-driving car program chief says has talked with
automakers but did not to
build google's prototype
* Self-driving car program chief says "we're always looking to
find good
partners"
* Self-driving car program chief says at some point the company
will be looking
to find partners to build complete vehicles