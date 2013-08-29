By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 28 Google Inc
co-founder Sergey Brin is living apart from his wife, who is the
chief executive of a biotech firm that Google has invested
millions of dollars in and whose sister is one of the Internet
search company's top executives.
Brin and Anne Wojcicki, who married in 2007, have been
living apart for several months, the couple's spokesperson said.
"They remain good friends and partners," the spokesperson
added.
The technology blog AllThingsD on Wednesday was the first to
report of the couple's living apart. Brin and Wojcicki, who have
two children and who have a prenuptial agreement, are not yet
legally separated, the report said.
Susan Wojcicki, Anne's sister, is Senior Vice President of
Ads and Commerce for Google and is considered one of the
Internet company's top executives.
The relationship between Google and the Wojcickis dates back
to the company's earliest days: in 1998, the nascent search
company set up shop in Susan Wojcicki's garage shortly after
raising its first funding.
Google has invested roughly $10 million in 23andMe, the
company that Anne Wojcicki co-founded in 2006 and which maps DNA
and provides clients with information about their ancestry.