LONDON Feb 13 Google has said its UK
sales hit $5.64 billion in 2013, a rise of 16 percent on the
previous year -- its lowest growth rate in three years.
Britain is Google's biggest overseas market and the only one
for which it breaks out separate sales figures and in recent
years the discrepancy between the company's high UK revenues and
low tax bill have prompted criticism from politicians.
Google declined immediate comment on the UK sales figures.
Figures in Google's 10-K annual report filed on Wednesday
showed UK sales growth slowing from 20 percent in 2012 and 22
percent in 2011.
Google's growth in U.S. sales also slowed in 2013, rising
just 14 percent, compared to 34 percent in 2012.
The Mountain View, California-based company reported
forecast-beating fourth quarter global revenue last month,
despite a decline in prices for its online ads.
Google publishes its British tax bill in a separate UK
filing later in the year. In 2012, the company had a tax bill of
35 million pounds ($55 million), including a 24 million charge
in relation to previous years, on sales of $4.9 billion to
British customers.