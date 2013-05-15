LONDON May 15 Google Inc faces another
grilling over its tax affairs from a committee of British
lawmakers on Thursday who have called the company back after
questions were raised about testimony given in an earlier
hearing.
Corporate tax avoidance has become a major issue in Britain,
where there are concerns over rising government debt and
accusations from lawmakers that the UK tax authority has adopted
a light touch approach to taxing big businesses.
Google's Northern Europe boss, Matt Brittin, was called to
testify to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in November about
Google's low UK tax bill.
From 2006 to 2011, Google generated $18 billion in revenues
from the UK, according to statutory filings, and paid just $16
million in taxes.
Brittin told the PAC Google was not taxed on the profits of
its core advertising business in Britain, because all UK sales
were conducted from Ireland.
Reuters revealed that the Internet search giant had
described its London offices on its website as a base for sales
teams and advertised dozens of London-based sales vacancies.
Committee chairwoman, Margaret Hodge said the company had
questions to answer.
"When Google appeared before the Committee last year we were
told they were not selling in the UK. There appears to be a
clear discrepancy between that and the evidence that has now
been uncovered by Reuters," she said.
"This hearing is their chance to explain themselves."
Google is just one of a raft of companies including Apple
Inc., Microsoft, Starbucks and
Amazon.com, whose tax affairs have come under scrutiny.
All the companies say they follow international tax rules.
On Wednesday, Amazon.com Inc, which was also called to
testify at the November PAC hearing, attracted criticism from
politicians over its tax bill for 2012.
Accounts published on Wednesday showed Amazon.co.uk Ltd,
Amazon's main UK unit paid $3.7 million of taxes on its 2012
income. Amazon Group had UK sales of $6.5 billion (4 billion
pounds) in 2012.
Google's auditor, Ernst & Young, and representatives from
the UK tax authority are also being called to answer questions.