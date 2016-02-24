Feb 24 Britain's Committee of Public Accounts said on Wednesday the amount Google agreed to pay in a tax settlement with the government was "disproportionately small" when compared with the size of the company's business in the country.

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, agreed in January to pay 130 million pounds in back taxes to Britain, prompting criticism from opposition lawmakers and campaigners.

The committee called on the UK tax authority (HMRC) to monitor the outcome of other tax authorities' investigations into Google and re-open its settlement with the company if relevant new evidence became available. (bit.ly/24oOyis) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)