SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 Google Inc said
it plans to set up a new company called Calico, headed by Apple
Inc and Genentech Chairman Art Levinson, to
develop technologies to tackle health issues related to aging.
Google Chief Executive Larry Page said in a Web posting on
Wednesday that the new company appeared to diverge from "what
Google does today."
"Don't be surprised if we invest in projects that seem
strange or speculative compared with our existing Internet
businesses," he wrote on his Google+ profile. "And please
remember that new investments like this are very small by
comparison to our core business."