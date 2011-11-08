SEOUL Nov 8 The executive chairman of Google Inc on Tuesday played down concerns that the search giant would give preferential treatment to Motorola Mobility Holdings after its planned purchase of the firm, saying the deal would not violate the openness of its Android operating system.

"We will run (Motorola) sufficiently and independently in a way that will not violate Android's openness...we're not going to change in any material way the way we operate," Eric Schmidt said at a press conference on a visit to South Korea.

Google Inc said in August it would buy the phone hardware maker for $12.5 billion in cash to bolster the adoption of its Android mobile software. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)