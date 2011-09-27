Sept 27 Google Inc (GOOG.O) on Tuesday said it
would partner with start-up Clean Power Finance to create a $75
million fund for residential solar power projects.
The investment by Google is a key vote of confidence for
Clean Power Finance's software that allows solar panel
installers to o
ffer financing to homeowners.
That financing will enable up to 3,000 homeowners who do
not want to make a large upfront investment in a solar system
to have solar panels installed on their roofs, the companies
said in a joint statement.
"Many more installers that didn't have the capacity to have
this kind of financing can have it as an offering, which helps
them significantly boost their business," said Rick Needham,
Google's director of green business operations. "It's also a
platform that can bring in other finance providers."
Making financing more available to solar power customers
should also help drive down the cost of going solar, according
to Nat Kreamer, chief executive of CPF. Kreamer also co-founded
SunRun, a start-up that enables homeowners to lease solar panels.
CPF has 1,400 customers in 50 states that use its software
to design, quote and propose solar systems.
"What we've done is added point-of-sale financing. So when you
go after the customer you can say 'I've designed and quoted this
system for you and would you like to have financing?' It's not
unlike the experience you might have when you go to a car
dealership or you are thinking about buying a home."
Investors in Clean Power Finance, which is based in San
Francisco, include Kleiner Perkins Caulfield & Byers, Google
Ventures, Claremont Creek Ventures, Clean Pacific Ventures and
Sand Hill Angels.
Google said in late 2007 that it would invest hundreds of
millions of dollars in solar, wind and geothermal technologies to
help make renewables cost-competitive with coal.
The deal with Clean Power Finance brings Google's total
investments into clean technology to $850 million.
