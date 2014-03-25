By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 Google Inc
slashed its cloud computing service prices on Tuesday, seeking
to wrest customers from Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft
Corp in the fast-growing market of renting computers
and data storage to companies.
Price cuts range from 30 to 85 percent. Google's Cloud
Storage will cost 2.6 cents per gigabyte, about 68 percent lower
for most customers. Google's Compute Engine services will cost
32 percent less across all sizes, regions and classes.
"The cost of virtualized hardware should fall in line with
the cost of the underlying real hardware," Google Senior Vice
President Urs Holzle said in a post on Google's official
developers blog on Tuesday in conjunction with a cloud event
that the company hosted in San Francisco.
Holzle noted that hardware costs have improved by 20 to 30
percent during the past five years but that "public cloud prices
fell at just 8 percent per year."
Cloud services are increasingly popular among tech startups
and larger companies, which rely on computers owned and operated
by the likes of Amazon and Google, the world's No. 1 Internet
search engine, instead of buying the equipment themselves.
Amazon, one of the largest online retailers, was among the
first companies to recognize the opportunity. Amazon Web
Services provide the underlying infrastructure for key aspects
of popular Web companies such as online movie streaming service
Netflix Inc and social network Pinterest.
Amazon's Web Services will hold an event in San Francisco to
discuss its business on Wednesday. Amazon did not immediately
respond to a request for comment on whether it would respond to
Google's price cuts.
Earlier this week Cisco Systems Inc announced plans
to spend $1 billion over the next two years to build a new cloud
services business.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)