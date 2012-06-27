SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Google Inc said that 1 million devices using its Android mobile software are being activated every day and unveiled the latest version of the software at its annual developer conference on Wednesday.

Executives of the Internet search leader showcased the new 4.1 "Jelly Bean" version of Android operating system at the event in San Francisco. The new software delivers faster performance, according to the company, and new features such as "voice search."

Google is expected to unveil a new co-branded 7-inch tablet PC at the event. Details of the tablet appeared on Google's website on Wednesday, with models priced at $199 and $249. (Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)