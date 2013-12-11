* Chinese censors, Indian policies lead to offshore data
centres
* Taiwan, Singapore beat out Hong Kong due to space
constraints
* Chinese rules favour local companies over
foreigners-analyst
By Clare Jim
CHANGHUA, Taiwan, Dec 11 Google Inc
opened its first two data centres in Asia on Wednesday to cater
to the world's fastest growing consumer technology markets, but
the company has no plans to open one in China or India.
Choosing Taiwan and Singapore instead illustrates the
problem that tech companies face in trying to feed data demand
in the world's two most populous countries: With regulations in
flux in India and cyberspace censorship in China, Google had to
look next door.
Mobile data traffic in emerging Asia-Pacific countries will
likely rise 68 percent in 2014, well ahead of the global growth
rate of 48 percent and the fastest growing region in the world,
according to Analysys Mason, a research consultancy. Tech
companies normally try to keep data centres as close to the
customer base as possible because distance hurts speed.
"While we've been busy building, the growth in Asia's
Internet has been amazing. The number of Internet users in India
doubled, from 100 million to 200 million. It took six years to
achieve that milestone in the U.S.," Google's vice president of
data centres, Joe Kava, said in a statement.
"And this growth probably won't slow for some time, since
the majority of people that have yet to come online also happen
to live in Asia," he said.
Kava said the cost of building the centres was one
consideration for locating in Taiwan, but things like data
privacy policies, a highly trained workforce and network
infrastructure were equally important.
"It's no secret that the Taiwanese ecosystem for technology
companies is outstanding," he told reporters. "Being close to
the technology companies will give us opportunity to further
some of our partnerships" in Taiwan.
The importance of a country's data policies was highlighted
by the way Google opened its centres in Taiwan and Singapore and
its decision to double spending in Taiwan to $600 million
compared to $120 million in Singapore.
While Google brought out executives and media to celebrate
its Taiwan opening on Wednesday, the Singapore launch received
no such fanfare.
The company has expressed concern over a Singapore
regulation announced in May that requires certain websites that
regularly report on Singapore to be licensed, put up a S$50,000
($40,000) performance bond and take down within 24 hours any
content that authorities deemed objectionable.
Singaporean opinion news site Breakfast Network effectively
shut down this week as a result, saying the "demand to register
has created a wrinkle in our barely formed plans to become a
sustainable and professional outfit".
Google also announced it abandoned plans to build a third
data centre in Hong Kong, citing primarily a lack of land.
SERVING 2.5 BILLION
Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore are all popular with global
tech companies because they boast well-established privacy laws,
reliable power and fibre broadband infrastructure, and skilled
workforces, all essential to operating data centres.
Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft
Corp are also building data centres in Asia in
Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo. But the real appeal is the giant
number of Internet users in China and India.
Google left mainland China in 2010 after a cyber attack and
Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt told the Wall Street Journal
last month that the company is in no hurry to return.
"China's censorship regime has gotten significantly worse
since we left so something would have to change before we come
back," he said.
That left an opening for China's Baidu Inc to
further dominate the search engine market with a 66 percent
share this year, according to web analytical tool StatCounter,
and another local rival, 360 Search, to emerge, grabbing 21
percent. Google's share dropped to 9 percent from 41 percent in
2009 before its exit China.
"The regulatory environment in China is designed in a way to
nurture local service providers such as Alibaba, so it makes it
harder for foreign companies to enter the market," tech
researcher IDC analyst Leon Kao, who is based in Taipei, said.
"But adding service support in Asia such as Hong Kong still
increases a company's flexibility. For example, Amazon is able
to deliver goods in a much shorter time now if there's a sudden
surge in orders."
In India, Google dominates 97 percent share of the search
engine market, data from StatCounter showed.
"In India, the challenge is mostly the cost of
infrastructure and the ability of building infrastructure", said
RadhaKrishna Hiremane, Intel Corp's Asia-Pacific
regional product marketing manager of data centre business,
based in Singapore.
He said putting an India-focused data centre in Singapore
may not cost more, but it could affect speed.
"What matters is latency. At the end of the day, if a
service provider is able to provide acceptable latency for the
end customers by serving from outside the region and there's no
conflicting regulation such as data sovereignty, then there's
not anything in the APEC countries we know would be an issue
right now."