CHANGHUA, Taiwan Dec 11 Google Inc
said on Wednesday it will double its planned investment to $600
million for its data centre in Taiwan to cater to the world's
fastest growing technology consumer markets.
"While we've been busy building, the growth in Asia's
Internet has been amazing. The number of Internet users in India
doubled, from 100 million to 200 million. It took six years to
achieve that milestone in the U.S.," Google's vice president of
data centres, Joe Kava said in a statement.
"And this growth probably won't slow for some time, since
the majority of people that have yet to come online also happen
to live in Asia," he said.
Google is opening the data centre in central Taiwan later on
Wednesday. It is opening another one in Singapore. These two are
Google's first two data centres in Asia.