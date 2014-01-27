Jan 26 Google Inc said on Sunday it had
agreed to acquire privately held artificial intelligence company
DeepMind Technologies Ltd.
Technology news website Re/code, which reported news of the
deal earlier, said the price was $400 million, without
disclosing where it got the information.
A Google spokesman declined to comment on the price.
DeepMind representatives could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Founded in London in 2012 by Demis Hassabis, Shane Legg and
Mustafa Suleyman, DeepMind uses general-purpose learning
algorithms for applications such as simulations, e-commerce and
games, according to its website.
Google, which is working on projects including self-driving
cars and robots, has become increasingly focused on artificial
intelligence in recent years.
In 2012, it hired Ray Kurzweil, considered one of the
leading minds in the field, and in May it announced a
partnership with NASA and several universities to launch the
Quantum Artificial Intelligence Lab.