By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 5
SAN FRANCISCO, March 5 Google Inc began
testing a same-day delivery service with retailers in recent
weeks, the latest move into Amazon.com Inc's e-commerce
turf by the world's largest Internet search company.
Google Shopping Express helps local retail stores sell
products online and have the items delivered to shoppers the
same day, according to a person familiar with the test.
Google arranges for third parties, such as couriers, to pick
the products up from local stores and deliver the items to
shoppers. Neither the stores nor Google handle the deliveries,
the person explained on condition of anonymity because the
service is still in the early development stage.
Tom Fallows, a Google product management director with over
a decade of e-commerce experience, is running Google Shopping
Express. The test is focused on the San Francisco Bay Area and
has been going for at least a month, the person added.
Google has not yet decided how to charge for the service. It
is considering an annual subscription, similar to Amazon, which
charges $79 a year for free two-day delivery of many items
purchased on Amazon.com. However, Google may also charge a small
fee each time a shopper orders through the service, the person
said.
Google Shopping Express is the latest sign that the company
is expanding from its online search roots into e-commerce. It
also suggests that Google may be building an online marketplace
that connects merchants and consumers, a business model that has
made Amazon and eBay Inc successful in the United
States.
"Google needs to become a marketplace," said Scot Wingo,
chief executive of ChannelAdvisor, which helps merchants sell
more online. "This is another step." EBay is an investor in
ChannelAdvisor.
Amazon's marketplace business, which lets other merchants
sell through its website, has grown rapidly in recent years and
has been a big driver of Amazon's revenue and profit growth.
This success has encouraged more shoppers to search for
products on Amazon.com, rather than going to Google - a
potential threat to Google's search dominance online.
In the past, consumers would search for an item on
Google.com, an Amazon sponsored link would pop up, the shopper
would click through, Google would get paid for the ad and Amazon
got the sale.
"Everyone was happy. At least they used to be," said Tom
Allason, founder of Shutl, a startup that provides same-day
delivery for retailers' online orders. "Today Google needs a new
play because increasingly consumers are cutting out Google and
going direct to Amazon for their product search."
Last year, Google changed its free product search offering
to a paid service called Product Listing Ads, a move aimed at
generating more revenue and profit from e-commerce.
In February, Google acquired Channel Intelligence, a $125
million deal that brought the search giant lots of data on
e-commerce transactions. Longer-term, that could help Google
build a product catalog, a crucial ingredient for an online
marketplace that would compete with Amazon and eBay, according
to Wingo.
"We view Google Shopping Express as another step in the
evolution of Google Shopping and potential move to a full-blown
marketplace," Shawn Milne, an analyst at Janney Montgomery
Scott, wrote in a note to investors on Tuesday.
Amazon has an advantage because it already has a network of
large distribution warehouses, known as fulfillment centers, to
deliver goods sold through its online marketplace, according to
Wingo.
Google is likely taking a different approach, building a
network of loosely affiliated local retail stores that, in
effect, act like small fulfillment centers, Wingo explained.
EBay took a similar approach when it acquired Milo in late
2010. Milo let shoppers search for products available to buy in
retail stores nearby.
The business formed the foundation of eBay's Local Shopping
business and is a crucial part of eBay Now, a same-day delivery
service that the company began testing in San Francisco and New
York last year.