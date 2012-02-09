Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
Feb 8 The United States Department of Justice is likely to clear Google Inc's buy of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc as early as next week, a Wall Street Journal report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The report also quoted sources as saying that the Department of Justice was also set to approve a deal that will allow a consortium of technology companies including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Research In Motion to buy pending patents from former telecom giant Nortel Networks . (Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang)
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett on Saturday mounted a forceful and upbeat defense of the prospects for American business, as his Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a higher quarterly profit though operating income fell.