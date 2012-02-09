Feb 8 The United States Department of Justice is likely to clear Google Inc's buy of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc as early as next week, a Wall Street Journal report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report also quoted sources as saying that the Department of Justice was also set to approve a deal that will allow a consortium of technology companies including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Research In Motion to buy pending patents from former telecom giant Nortel Networks . (Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang)