WASHINGTON Aug 24 Google Inc (GOOG.O), which
has agreed to pay $500 million for accepting ads from Canadian
pharmacies to sell in the United States, said in a statement
that it should not have allowed the ads in the first place.
The U.S. Justice Department, which announced the settlement
on Wednesday said that it represented all of Google's revenues
from Canadian pharmacy advertisements and was one of the
largest ever in the United States.
Google said in a brief comment that it had banned
advertising of prescription drugs in the United States. The
announcement was made in a February 2010 blog post.
"However, it's obvious with hindsight that we shouldn't
have allowed these ads on Google in the first place," the
statement said.