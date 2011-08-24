* Google says in hindsight should not have sold the ads
* Google had previously set aside the $500 million
* U.S. requires reporting to ensure ads remain stopped
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 Google Inc (GOOG.O) has
agreed to pay $500 million to settle a criminal probe into ads
it accepted for online Canadian pharmacies selling drugs in the
United States, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
The advertisements led to illegal imports of prescription
drugs into the country, the Justice Department said.
The $500 million represents Google's revenue from Canadian
pharmacy advertisements to U.S. customers through Google's
AdWords program and Canadian pharmacies' revenue from U.S.
sales. The forfeiture is one of the largest ever in the United
States, according to the department.
Google had previously set aside that amount for a possible
settlement over its advertising practices, according to a
regulatory filing in May.
Google, the world's No. 1 Internet search engine, had $29
billion in gross revenue in 2010.
One Justice Department concern was that some Canadian
online drugstores failed to require a prescription but accepted
an "online consultation" to dispense pharmaceuticals, the
department said.
"Google was also on notice that many pharmacies accepting
an online consultation rather than a prescription charged a
premium for doing so because individuals seeking to obtain
prescription drugs without a valid prescription were willing to
pay higher prices for the drugs," the department said.
Another question was ensuring the drugs' safety, the
department said.
"While Canada has its own regulatory rules for prescription
drugs, Canadian pharmacies that ship prescription drugs to U.S.
residents are not subject to Canadian regulatory authority, and
many sell drugs obtained from countries other than Canada which
lack adequate pharmacy regulations," the Justice Department
said.
Google at one time accepted advertising from overseas
online pharmacies but later confined such ads to those from the
United States and Canada.
Google announced in a February 2010 blog post that it would
no longer allow Canadian pharmacies to advertise to U.S.
customers.
"We banned the advertising of prescription drugs in the
U.S. by Canadian pharmacies some time ago. However, it's
obvious with hindsight that we shouldn't have allowed these ads
on Google in the first place," the company said in a brief
statement.
The drug and biotech trade group Pharmaceutical Research
and Manufacturers of America was pleased with the settlement.
Vice President Karl Uhlendorf said it "confirms the high risks
associated with purchasing medicines over the Internet."
In addition to the financial settlement, the agreement sets
compliance and reporting measures which Google must take.
