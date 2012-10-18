* Google cites error by RR Donnelley
* Donnelley says investigating what went wrong
* Lawyer says was mistake, liability limited
By Dan Levine and Ryan Vlastelica
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Oct 18 R.R. Donnelley &
Sons Co handles thousands of securities filings a year
for corporate clients in a routine process that is invisible to
most investors. On Thursday Google and its shareholders
found out just what happens when that process goes wrong.
Google issued a statement blaming Donnelley, its filing
agent, after the Internet search company's quarterly results
were released by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
hours ahead of schedule.
Earnings were far less than analysts expected and Google
shares immediately plunged as much as 10.5 percent, knocking $26
billion off its market capitalization - the equivalent, as it
happens, of about 13 R.R. Donnelleys.
It was quickly obvious that a mistake had been made -- the
second paragraph of the filing said "PENDING LARRY QUOTE"
instead of an actual quote from Google CEO Larry Page -- but it
was not clear why.
Within minutes, though, an unknown prankster set up a
"PendingLarry" Twitter feed to hypothesize what the missing
quote might be. Among the highlights: "Man, our privacy was WAY
violated today."
Donnelley shares lost more than 5 percent after Google
started pointing the finger. The company did not respond to a
call for comment, but issued a statement to CNBC in which it
said it was investigating the circumstances of the release.
Best known as a provider of printing services, Donnelley is
also the top SEC filing agent in the country, handling more than
75,000 submissions this year as of mid-October, according to
SECInfo.com.
Filing agents like Donnelley take paper documents and
convert them for submission to the SEC in the appropriate
format. The company also owns the filing portal EDGAR Online.
After the first question of "who goofed?" the second one
being asked by investors was "can we sue?"
"Everyone is trying to figure out if there's any legal issue
with respect to R.R. Donnelley. Google is halted, Donnelley is
down big-time on the news since they're allegedly not supposed
to have released the information," said Michael Matousek, senior
trader at U.S. Global Investors in San Antonio.
But one plaintiffs lawyer who sues companies on behalf of
investors said shareholders would not have a claim against
either Google or R.R. Donnelley because the earnings disclosure
was likely a mistake.
"There's no fraudulent intent here," said Reed Kathrein with
Hagens Berman.
R.R. Donnelley may not be entirely off the hook with Google,
however. The company could have a negligence claim to recover
any additional costs it incurred in responding to the incident,
Kathrein said.
Any potential damages against R.R. Donnelley could be
limited, though, by the contract between the two companies.
R.R. Donnelley shares were down 1.2 percent at $10.72 in
afternoon trading. Google was halted down 9 percent at $687.30.