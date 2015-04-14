BRUSSELS, April 14 EU competition regulators
will not have a formal antitrust charge sheet against Google
ready for Wednesday and it could still take several
months to draw up, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is expected to
announce on Wednesday that she is preparing a formal charge
sheet setting out her concerns with the U.S. company's alleged
abuse of its dominant position in Internet search, the Wall
Street Journal and Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, writing by Julia Fioretti, editing
by Adrian Croft)