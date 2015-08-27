BRUSSELS Aug 27 Google, the world's
most popular Internet search engine, rejected on Thursday
European Union antitrust charges that it abused its market
power, saying they lacked any economic or legal basis.
"Economic data spanning more than a decade, an array of
documents and statements from complainants all confirm that
product search is robustly competitive," Kent Walker, Google's
general counsel, wrote in a blog.
The comments came after the company submitted a document of
more than 100 pages to counter the European Commission, which
has accused Google of distorting search results to favour its
shopping service, harming both rivals and consumers.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)