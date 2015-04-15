BRUSSELS, April 15 The European Union accused
Google Inc on Wednesday of cheating competitors by
distorting Internet search results in favour of its Google
Shopping service and also launched an antitrust probe into its
Android mobile operating system.
In a statement, Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager
said the U.S. tech giant had been sent a Statement of Objections
-- effectively a charge sheet -- to which it can respond.
"In the case of Google I am concerned that the company has
given an unfair advantage to its own comparison shopping
service, in breach of EU antitrust rules. Google now has the
opportunity to convince the Commission to the contrary. However,
if the investigation confirmed our concerns, Google would have
to face the legal consequences and change the way it does
business in Europe."
"I have also launched a formal antitrust investigation of
Google's conduct concerning mobile operating systems, apps and
services," Vestager said. "Smartphones, tablets and similar
devices play an increasing role in many people's daily lives and
I want to make sure the markets in this area can flourish
without anticompetitive constraints imposed by any company."
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Alastair Macdonald; editing by
Robin Emmott)