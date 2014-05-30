May 29 Google Inc on Thursday said it
has made a webform for Europeans to request the removal of
results from its search engine to comply with the recent top
European court ruling that subjects have the "right to be
forgotten."
Google has already been receiving requests to remove
objectionable personal information from its search engine after
the Court of Justice of the European Union's ruling that
requires Internet search services remove information deemed
"inadequate, irrelevant or no longer relevant."
"We're creating an expert advisory committee to cultivate a
public conversation about these issues," a Google representative
said in a statement.
Google will also work with data protection authorities and
others as the company implements this ruling, the representative
said.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco and Shailaja
Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)