April 1 Europe's competition regulator is
preparing the groundwork to file charges against Google Inc
in the antitrust investigation over the next few
weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a
person familiar with the matter.
The European Commission is asking companies that filed
complaints against Google for permission to publish some of the
information they submitted confidentially, the Journal said,
citing several people familiar with the requests. (on.wsj.com/19LpY2V)
Antitrust experts said the requests were a strong indication
that formal antitrust charges were being prepared in the case,
the Journal said.
Google was not immediately available to comment.
The U.S. search giant has been engaged in a five-year-old
antitrust investigation with the European Union that has stalled
multiple times and caused a political uproar.
While European Union lawmakers overwhelmingly backed a
motion in November urging anti-trust regulators to break up
Google, the U.S. Mission to the European Union had suggested
that politicians should not influence the inquiry.
A panel of experts appointed by Google to advise it on how
to implement EU's "right to be forgotten" ruling, had suggested
in February that the links be removed only from websites in
Europe.
European privacy regulators, however, want Internet search
engines such as Google and Microsoft's Bing to scrub
results globally, not just in Europe.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)