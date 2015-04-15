* EU sends Google antitrust charge sheet over shopping
searches
* EU regulator also launches probe into Android mobile
system
* Charges don't necessarily lead to fines
* Google says its products foster competition, help
consumers
By Julia Fioretti and Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, April 15 The European Union accused
Google Inc on Wednesday of cheating competitors by
distorting Internet search results to favour its shopping
service, and launched another antitrust investigation into its
Android mobile operating system.
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the U.S.
tech giant, which dominates Internet search engines worldwide,
had been sent a Statement of Objections - effectively a charge
sheet - to which it can respond. She also said other probes into
Google's business practices would continue.
"I am concerned that the company has given an unfair
advantage to its own comparison shopping service, in breach of
EU antitrust rules," she said. "If the investigation confirmed
our concerns, Google would have to face the legal consequences
and change the way it does business in Europe."
The Commission, whose control of antitrust matters across
the wealthy 28-nation bloc gives it a major say in the fate of
global corporations, can fine firms up to 10 percent of their
annual sales, in Google's case up to $6.6 billion.
If it finds that companies are abusing a dominant market
position, the EU regulator can also demand sweeping changes to
their business practices, as it did with U.S. software giant
Microsoft in 2004 and chip-maker Intel in
2009. Its record antitrust fine was 1.09 billion euros on Intel.
Asked whether she was ready to go as far as fining Google,
Vestager told a news conference: "It is very important that
every road is open - first when it comes to commitments but also
when it comes to the other road, at the end of which is a fine."
Google now had an opportunity to explain itself, she said,
and the case might be settled by the company making further
commitments to change its products.
Of the formal investigation into Android, used on smart
phones and tablets, Vestager said: "I want to make sure the
markets in this area can flourish without anticompetitive
constraints imposed by any company."
In its first reaction, the Mountain View, California-based
company said in a blog post that it strongly disagreed with the
EU's statement of objections and would make the case that its
products have fostered competition and benefited consumers.
"Android has been a key player in spurring this competition
and choice, lowering prices and increasing choice for everyone
(there are over 18,000 different devices available today)," it
said of its free operating system for mobile devices.
Vestager, a Danish liberal who took over the politically
charged EU competition policy dossier in November, announced the
moves on the eve of a high-profile visit to the United States.
Her findings following nearly five years of investigation and
abortive efforts by her Spanish predecessor, Joaquin Almunia, to
strike a deal with Google.
The focus on the ranking of searches for shopping sites -
Google has its own service called Google Shopping - did not
address all complaints lodged with the Commission by
competitors, large and small, in Europe and the United States,
which say Google has hurt their business.
Vestager stressed her antitrust staff would continue to
investigate other areas of concern, including alleged "web
scraping" to copy rivals' content, and restrictive practices on
advertising.
She stressed the EU regulator did not seek to change
Google's screen design nor the mathematical algorithms it uses.
Google initially has 10 weeks to respond to the charges and
can demand a hearing. A final resolution - quite possibly
involving court action if Google does not choose to settle - is
likely to take many months and probably years.
CRITICS WELCOME
Google's critics welcomed the decision to pursue the U.S.
giant, though many industry experts believe the action is
unlikely to markedly shift existing business their way. Rather,
by firing a hefty shot across Google's bows, it may favour
competitors in new areas as technology develops.
That has been a priority for the new European Commission led
by Jean-Claude Juncker, which wants to promote a more dynamic
digital market in Europe and foster home-grown enterprises.
Juncker is also pressing for a free-trade treaty with
Washington to bolster growth and Vestager has stressed she is
not seeking to penalise American firms or large companies -
merely to avoid abuses of dominant market positions.
Vestager's action won cross-party endorsement in the
European Parliament. In a statement headlined "Even Uncle Google
must play fair", German lawmaker Manfred Weber, floor leader of
the largest conservative group, said: "Internet is not the Wild
West - there are rules on the web that must also be respected."
French Socialists Pervenche Beres and Virginie Roziere
applauded the Commission for "at long last" taking action
against "the threat posed to the European economy" and renewed
their call for the breakup of Google.
President Barack Obama accused the EU in February of taking
a protectionist stance against the U.S. tech industry.
American domination of the Internet and other new technology
sectors has prompted a mixture of admiration and anxiety in
Europe in an echo of similar mixed feelings about reliance on
U.S. military might for security against a resurgent Moscow.
However, many of the firms that have complained to Brussels
to challenge Google's business practices in Europe are
themselves U.S. companies, such as Microsoft and Expedia.
The Initiative for a Competitive Online Marketplace, an
alliance of businesses, applauded the Commission for taking what
it called "decisive action to end Google's years of abusive
behaviour in its long-running antitrust case".
Germany, backed by major companies in the EU's biggest
economy, has been particularly vocal in pressing the Commission
to act against Google.
Axel Springer chief Mathias Doepfner told the German media
group's shareholders in Berlin on Tuesday that Almunia's efforts
to negotiate a deal with Google would have been a "shoddy
compromise" and praised Vestager for being "more determined,
quicker and more true to the facts".
Almunia, who launched the initial probe in 2010, last year
yielded to pressure from Germany and others to abandon a deal he
had been favouring to settle the case.
Google has put forward three proposals to resolve the case.
Most recently, just over a year ago, it offered to give
competing products and services bigger visibility on its
website, let content providers decide what material it can use
for its own services and make it easier for advertisers to move
their campaigns to rivals.
Almunia initially accepted that deal, only to reverse his
decision six months later and demand more concessions, leaving
the ultimate decision to his successor.
Microsoft has been hit with total EU fines of more than 2.2
billion euros ($2.34 billion) over the past decade.
($1 = 0.9390 euros)
