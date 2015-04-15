* EU sends Google antitrust charge sheet over shopping
searches
* EU regulator also launches probe into Android mobile
system
* Charges don't necessarily lead to fines
* Google says its products foster competition, help
consumers
(Adds Google's rivals urge U.S. to investigate Android,
potential share impact, paragraphs 8-9)
By Alastair Macdonald and Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, April 15 The European Union accused
Google Inc on Wednesday of cheating consumers and
competitors by distorting Web search results to favour its own
shopping service, after a five-year investigation that could
change the rules for business online.
It also started another antitrust investigation into the
Android mobile operating system, a key element in Google's
strategy to maintain revenues from online advertising as people
switch from Web browser searches to smartphone apps.
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the U.S.
company, which dominates Internet search engine markets
worldwide, had been sent a Statement of Objections - effectively
a charge sheet - to which it has 10 weeks to respond.
Investigations into Google's business practices in other
areas would continue. The shopping case, on which the EU has had
the most complaints dating back the longest time, could
potentially set a precedent for concerns over Google's search
products for hotels, flights and other services.
Vestager, a Dane who took over the politically charged case
in November, announced the moves on the eve of a high-profile
visit to the United States. Her findings follow nearly five
years of investigation and abortive efforts by her Spanish
predecessor, Joaquin Almunia, to strike deals with Google.
"I am concerned that the company has given an unfair
advantage to its own comparison shopping service, in breach of
EU antitrust rules," she said. Google could face fines, she
warned, if the Commission proves its case that it has used its
"near monopoly" in Europe to push Google Shopping ahead of
rivals for the past seven years.
Google rejected the charges. Its shares closed up 0.40
percent on Wednesday after earlier losing 1 percent.
Meanwhile, Google's rivals are pushing U.S. antitrust
enforcers to investigate the use of Android, two people with
knowledge of the matter said.
Analysts said the EU charges were unlikely to hurt Google's
evaluation because it reflected the regulatory risk.
If recent history of EU probes into tech
companies is an indicator, however, Google shares may have
trouble moving forward until the issue is resolved.
In its first reaction, the Mountain View, California-based
company said in a blog post that it strongly disagreed with the
EU's statement of objections and would make the case that its
products have fostered competition and benefited consumers.
"Android has been a key player in spurring this competition
and choice, lowering prices and increasing choice for everyone
(there are over 18,000 different devices available today)," it
said of its free operating system for mobile devices.
The Commission, whose control of antitrust matters across
the wealthy 28-nation bloc gives it a major say in the fate of
global corporations, can fine firms up to 10 percent of their
annual sales, in Google's case up to 6.2 billion euros.
If it finds that companies are abusing a dominant market
position, the EU regulator can also demand sweeping changes to
their business practices, as it did with U.S. software giant
Microsoft in 2004 and chip-maker Intel in
2009. Its record antitrust fine was 1.09 billion euros on Intel.
Competition lawyer Bertold Baer-Bouyssiere at DLA Piper in
Brussels said: "Even more than Microsoft, this case will shape
the landscape for the digital sectors in the years to come."
"NOT ANTI-AMERICAN"
Rejecting suggestions - recently from President Barack Obama
himself - that the EU was pursuing an anti-American,
protectionist policy, Vestager, a liberal former economy
minister, said about a quarter of the firms which had complained
to the EU authorities about Google were themselves U.S.-owned.
She insisted that political pressure had played no part in
her decision to accuse Google. Nationality or successful market
domination were not issues for her, only the abuse of market
power.
In a mark of the emotion U.S. tech hegemony evokes among
Europeans who fear economic eclipse, the EU parliament last year
voted a non-binding resolution urging the Commission to consider
breaking up Google. The EU action so far is unlikely to have
such a dramatic effect, though it could crimp future business.
Google now had a chance to explain itself, Vestager said,
and the case might be settled by it making further commitments
to change its products. She wanted a change in the "principle"
underlying searches rather than a redesign of current Web pages
or tweaks to algorithms by which Google ranks results. That way,
any remedy would be "future-proof" against technological change.
Of the investigation into Android, which analysts said could
prove a bigger threat to Google's future profitability, Vestager
said: "I want to make sure the markets in this area can flourish
without anticompetitive constraints imposed by any company."
The focus on the ranking of searches for shopping sites did
not address all complaints lodged with the Commission. Vestager
stressed her antitrust staff would continue to investigate other
areas of concern, including alleged "web scraping" to copy
rivals' content, and restrictive practices on advertising.
A final resolution - quite possibly involving court action
if Google does not choose to settle - is likely to take many
months and probably years, legal experts said.
CRITICS WELCOME
Google's critics welcomed the decision to pursue the U.S.
giant, though many industry experts believe the action is
unlikely to markedly shift existing business their way. Rather,
by firing a shot across Google's bows, it may favour competitors
in new areas as technology develops, a priority for the new
European Commission led by Jean-Claude Juncker, which wants to
foster home-grown enterprise.
Michael Weber of German online mapping service Hot-Map.com
told Reuters: "After so many years with everyone thinking that
we were crazy, it's good to see something happening. The sun is
shining today."
Vestager's action won cross-party endorsement in the
European Parliament. In a statement headlined "Even Uncle Google
must play fair", German lawmaker Manfred Weber, floor leader of
the largest conservative group, said: "Internet is not the Wild
West - there are rules on the web that must also be respected."
French Socialists Pervenche Beres and Virginie Roziere
applauded the Commission for "at long last" taking action
against "the threat posed to the European economy" and renewed
their call for the breakup of Google.
American domination of the Internet and other new technology
sectors has prompted a mixture of admiration and anxiety in
Europe.
U.S. authorities that looked at Google's business have taken
no action. Vestager said she was not concerned that that
difference in approach weakened her case: "It's a different
market," she told Reuters. While Google has over 90 percent of
the EU search market, it has only two thirds of its home market.
The Initiative for a Competitive Online Marketplace, an
alliance of businesses, applauded the Commission for taking what
it called "decisive action to end Google's years of abusive
behaviour in its long-running antitrust case".
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel welcomed Vestager's
action. Germany, backed by major companies in the EU's biggest
economy, has been particularly vocal in pressing the Commission
to act against Google.
Axel Springer chief Mathias Doepfner told the German media
group's shareholders in Berlin on Tuesday that Vestager's
predecessor Almunia's efforts to negotiate a deal with Google
would have been a "shoddy compromise" and praised Vestager for
being "more determined, quicker and more true to the facts".
(Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Tom Koerkemeier,
Robert-Jan Bartunek, Robin Emmott and Paul Taylor in Brussels,
Klaus Lauer and Caroline Copley in Berlin, Eric Auchard in
Frankfurt and Foo Yun Chee; Writing by Paul Taylor and Alastair
Macdonald; Editing by Peter Graff and Grant McCool)