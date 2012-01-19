BRUSSELS Jan 19 EU regulators set on Thursday a new February 13 deadline to decide whether to clear Google's takeover of U.S. handset maker Motorola Mobility after the Internet search engine came forward with new documents to support its case, the EU Commission said.

The EU executive last month suspended the previous January 10 deadline while waiting for certain documents from Google.

The world No. 1 Internet search engine wants to buy Motorola Mobility to boost its patent portfolio and compete better with rivals such as Apple.

U.S. antitrust regulators are also assessing the deal. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)