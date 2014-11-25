By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Nov 25 The United States voiced
concern on Tuesday over a draft plan by two EU lawmakers to
break up Google Inc, saying politicians should not
influence the EU's antitrust inquiry into the world's most
popular Internet search engine.
The U.S. Mission to the European Union said in an email it
"noted with concern" the call for competition regulators to
consider splitting search engines from other Internet services.
"It is important that the process of identifying competitive
harms and potential remedies be based on objective and impartial
findings and not be politicized," it said.
The European Commission has been investigating Google for
four years following complaints by rivals and has yet to come to
a conclusion.
The comments by the U.S. Mission came a week after Andreas
Schwab, a German conservative, and Ramon Tremosa, a Spanish
liberal at the European Parliament, unveiled a draft of their
resolution saying that separating search engines from other
commercial services would ensure a level playing field.
Parliament has no power to break up Google but the proposal
underlines widespread concerns among some EU politicians and
companies about American dominance of the Internet, and could
put pressure on the bloc's antitrust regulators to take a
stronger line against Google.
Andrus Ansip, the EU's top official for digital markets,
told Reuters on Monday he was concerned that some tech companies
may be abusing their dominant positions but added that the
Google investigations must not be rushed.
