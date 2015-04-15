By Foo Yun Chee
| April 15
April 15 Google could try to drag out
its antitrust battle with the EU in the hope that fast-moving
technologies render any enforced changes in its business
practices meaningless by the time they are imposed, legal
experts said.
But though such stonewalling has been seen in past disputes
between the European Commission and U.S. tech firms, Google has
stressed its willingness to settle and "move on" during the five
years of inquiry that led up to Wednesday's announcement of EU
charges accusing it of abusing its dominance in online
searches.
The Californian-based firm believes it has a strong case
and, according to one source familiar with Google's thinking on
the matter, is not afraid to go to court if new European
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager rejects possible
compromises, as her predecessor did on three occasions, most
recently last year.
But Google - whose motto is "Don't Be Evil" - is also
anxious to avoid the bruises to its public reputation and
distractions for senior management that hurt Microsoft
in a decade of fights with Brussels that cost it over $2 billion
in fines. Part of that was over its bundling into new PCs of its
own Web browser, the now less than ubiquitous Microsoft Internet
Explorer.
"We will talk to the Commission," the source told Reuters.
"It will take some time ... We will offer something, discuss
with the Commission and we will see."
In recent years, a dozen European and U.S. companies have
protested to the European Union about how their shopping sites
are ranked in Google search results.
Google said its search results displayed for shopping
queries had not harmed the companies which have complained.
"It's why we respectfully but strongly disagree ... and look
forward to making our case over the weeks ahead."
One element of Google's defence has been that, despite a
90-percent-plus share of the EU market for Web searches, a
growing amount of consumer purchasing is channelled through
mobile phone apps and social platforms rather than traditional
desktop browsers.
This means complaints about Google's practices on shopping
dating back to 2008, and taken up by the Commission in 2010, may
have little relevance to the business in another year or two
when the case may end.
"In fast-moving markets, such as the Internet sector,
dealing with competition concerns as quickly and as effectively
as possible is key," said Andreas Kafetzopoulos, an antitrust
specialist at the Dechert law firm in Brussels.
Vestager said the prosecution over Google's alleged
promotion of its own shopping service in search results, the
part of the case where EU officials say complaints and evidence
are strongest, could be followed by others on further areas.
By establishing, in court if necessary, a precedent for
finding Google guilty of breaking EU law, the Commission could
move more speedily on further challenges. That could be more
troubling to the U.S. firm, notably following Wednesday's EU
decision to investigate its Android mobile operating system.
Regulators in the United States, where Google has about two
thirds of the search market, have not challenged the company and
President Barack Obama has criticised European governments for
taken a protectionist stance toward U.S. tech companies.
Calling the EU action "mistaken", Iowa University law
professor Herbert Hovenkamp, an expert in antitrust issues,
said: "Frankly, I think they are doing this late in a product
cycle where the market is going to correct most of the problems,
maybe all of them, and it's going to be too little, too late."
(Additional reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Julia Fioretti
in Brussels and David Ingram in New York; Writing by Alastair
Macdonald; editing by David Stamp)