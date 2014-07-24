* EU watchdogs meet web firms over "right to be forgotten"
* Google's handling of removal requests has drawn criticism
* Uncertainty over how to implement broad ruling
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, July 24 Google's handling of "right to
be forgotten" requests from European citizens will come under
fire from the continent's privacy watchdogs on Thursday, after
the search engine restricted the removal of Internet links to
European sites only.
European data protection authorities are meeting
representatives of Google, Microsoft, which
operates the Bing search engine, and Yahoo to discuss
the implementation of the landmark ruling from Europe's top
court upholding people's right to request that outdated links be
removed from Internet search results.
European Union privacy watchdogs have several concerns on
the way the ruling, which has pitted privacy advocates against
free speech defenders, is being implemented, particularly by
Google, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Regulators can take Google to court if it refuses to meet
their demands, as happened in Spain where the "right to be
forgotten" ruling originated.
Under particular scrutiny is Google's decision to only
remove results from its European search engines, such as
google.co.uk, meaning anyone can easily access the hidden
information by switching to the widely used google.com.
Experts have said this effectively defeats the purpose of
the ruling, which gives people the right to ask search engines
to stop links to information deemed "inadequate, irrelevant or
no longer relevant, or excessive" from appearing in searches for
their name.
"Google has claimed that the decision is restricted to
localised versions of Google," said Ashley Hurst, a partner at
Olswang, a law firm. "There appears to be no basis for that
claim at all."
Google declined to comment ahead of Thursday's meeting.
TRANSPARENCY VERSUS PRIVACY
Another issue likely to be raised by the EU watchdogs is
Google's decision to notify the owners of the websites that have
been removed from search results.
This sparked controversy three weeks ago when Europe's most
popular search engine removed links to an article by a
well-known BBC journalist about an ex-Wall Street banker and
several links to stories in Britain's Guardian newspaper.
The authors of the stories promptly wrote about the removal,
thereby drawing attention to the issue and feeding speculation
about who requested the removal. Google eventually reinstated a
few links to the Guardian articles.
EU privacy watchdogs are concerned about the effect the
notification process could have on people making the requests,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
Google already notifies the owners of websites that are
removed from search results due to copyright infringements.
Privacy advocates and legal experts said the backlash over
the newspaper articles showed the difficulty of implementing the
privacy ruling given the broad criteria laid down by the court
for information that is inadequate or irrelevant.
"We are likely to see complainants dressing up libel
complaints as data protection complaints as it is easier to
prove that data is inaccurate than it is to prove that it is
libelous," Hurst said. "This will lead to some difficult
decisions for Google."
EUROPEAN PRIVACY TOUR
California-based Google faces a number of privacy headaches
in Europe, where rules protecting people's personal data are
much stricter than in the United States.
While the EU has been discussing a major overhaul of its
pre-Internet era data protection laws for over two years, the
debate heated up last year after revelations that the United
States had been conducting mass surveillance programmes
involving European citizens and some heads of state.
U.S. web companies, including Google, Microsoft, and
Facebook, came under increased scrutiny over their
handling of swathes of personal data in Europe.
In a sign of the importance Google is attaching to the
privacy debate in Europe, it has recruited a panel of high
profile academics, policymakers and civil society experts to
advise it on how to implement the ruling as it ploughs through
the over 70,000 requests it has received so far.
Separately, a group consisting of representatives from the
EU's 28 data protection regulators are developing guidelines to
help them deal with complaints against Google in a coherent
manner, given the differences in national data protection
legislation. Thursday's meeting will feed into that process.
Complaints from people whose requests have been refused by
Google have begun to trickle in. The British privacy regulator
had received 23 complaints by Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman
said, while complaints to the French and Italian authorities
were still in single figures.
(Editing by Mark Potter)