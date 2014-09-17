* Privacy watchdogs drafting guidelines to handle appeals
* "Toolbox" to weigh privacy with public interest
* Google has received over 120,000 removal requests
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Sept 17 European regulators are
working on guidelines for appeals from people whose requests to
remove information from search results under their name have
been turned down by search engines such as Google.
The working group aims to bring some clarity to implementing
a landmark court decision in May that gave Europeans the right
for the first time to ask search engines to erase information
about them from the web.
The guidelines, which are expected to be finalised by the
end of November, will set out categories to organise the types
of appeals coming in from citizens and help authorities weigh
the public's right to know the information with the individual's
right to privacy.
"They (data protection authorities) are thinking about
criteria, about coordination," said Peter Hustinx, head of the
European Data Protection Supervisor, who takes part in the
Article 29 Working Party (WP29) meetings.
"There is determination to make sure there is a coordinated
approach."
Regulators came up with a draft of the criteria at a two-day
meeting in Brussels this week, and are expected to make a public
statement on the results on Thursday.
The guidelines will help regulators determine whether the
information should remain accessible under the individual's name
by asking them to weigh factors such as the public role of the
person, whether the information relates to a crime and how old
it is.
"We want the toolbox to guide difficult decisions on how to
balance the individual's right to privacy in the Internet age
against the public interest," said Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin,
who heads France's privacy watchdog and the WP29, earlier this
month.
Google says it has received over 120,000 requests from
across Europe to remove from its search results everything from
serious criminal records, embarrassing photos and negative press
stories.
The May ruling from Europe's top court sparked a lively
debate between free speech advocates who say it will lead to a
whitewashing of the past, and privacy campaigners who say it
simply allows people to limit the visibility of some personal
information.
The Internet giant, which handles over 80 percent of
requests in Europe, has previously come under fire for its
handling of "right to be forgotten" requests. Its restriction of
the removal of Internet links to European sites only, for
example, has been questioned by several authorities.
"So far we've had the impression that some of the decisions
Google has made have not been coherent," Pierrotin said.
Around 90 appeals contesting search engines' decisions have
been filed with privacy regulators in Britain, 70 in Spain, 20
in France and 13 in Ireland.
(Additional reporting by Leila Abboud in Paris)