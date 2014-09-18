* Privacy watchdogs agreed guidelines to handle appeals
BRUSSELS, Sept 18 European regulators have
agreed on criteria for judging appeals for the "right to be
forgotten", taking into account public profiles or crime for
example, when search engines such as Google turn down
requests to have information deleted from search results.
But regulators made no mention of two thorny issues: whether
search engines ought to inform publishers when articles have
been delisted from search results, and whether links ought to be
removed from all versions of Google, such as Google.com.
The working group of EU data protection authorities aims to
bring some clarity to implementing a landmark court decision in
May that gave Europeans the right for the first time to ask
search engines to erase information about them from the web.
The guidelines, which are expected to be finalised by the
end of November, will set out categories for organising the
types of appeals coming in from citizens and create a common
record of decisions taken by regulators.
This will help regulators determine whether the information
should remain accessible under the individual's name by asking
them to weigh factors such as the public role of the person,
whether the information relates to a crime and how old it is.
"We want the toolbox to guide difficult decisions on how to
balance the individual's right to privacy in the Internet age
against the public interest," Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, who
heads France's privacy watchdog and the WP29, said earlier this
month.
A contact person at each data protection authority will
ensure that appeals people file are handled consistently across
the EU's 28 member states, the statement from the Article 29
Working Party (WP29) said on Thursday.
Regulators came up with a draft of the criteria at a two-day
meeting in Brussels this week.
Around 90 such appeals have been filed with privacy
regulators in Britain, 70 in Spain, 20 in France and 13 in
Ireland.
UNANSWERED QUESTIONS
The WP29 members also met with media companies on the
sidelines of the meeting to gather their views on how to strike
a balance between the freedom of information and privacy. In
July they met with search engine companies Google, Microsoft
and Yahoo.
Google's decision to notify the media via email that their
articles had been scrubbed from results prompted the BBC and The
Guardian to write articles about the removals, condemning them
as censorship aimed at whitewashing the past.
"There might be single, outstanding cases where involving
the publisher might be appropriate. But to do so systematically
is undue," said Johannes Caspar, head of Hamburg's data
protection body in Germany which has jurisdiction over Google.
Google says it has received over 120,000 requests from
across Europe to remove from its search results everything from
serious criminal records, embarrassing photos and negative press
stories. It could not be reached for comment after the meeting.
The May ruling from Europe's top court sparked a lively
debate between free speech advocates who say it will lead to a
whitewashing of the past, and privacy campaigners who say it
simply allows people to limit the visibility of some personal
information.
The Internet giant, which handles over 80 percent of
searches in Europe, has previously come under fire for its
handling of "right to be forgotten" requests. Its restriction of
the removal of Internet links to European sites only, for
example Google.de in Germany, has been questioned by several
authorities.
"The effect of removing search results should be global.
This is in the spirit of the court ruling and the only
meaningful way to act in a global environment like the
Internet," said Johannes Caspar, head of Hamburg's data
protection body in Germany which has jurisdiction over Google.
