* Expert panel says Google should de-list results across EU
only
* EU privacy regulators said Google must scrub results
globally
* Google-appointed panel held seven public meetings across
Europe
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 A panel of experts appointed by
Google to advise it on how to implement an EU ruling ordering it
to remove links to some personal information from search results
has backed the company's view that links be removed only from
websites in Europe.
That puts the so-called Advisory Council at odds with the
European Union's data protection regulators who said at the end
of last year that Google should remove links worldwide,
including from Google.com.
Google set up its eight-member panel last year to draw up a
report, published on Friday, on how to implement the surprise
"right to be forgotten" ruling from the European Court of
Justice (ECJ) in May.
The report is non-binding and carries no legal weight.
The panel, which includes a former German justice minister
and Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, concluded that Google should
only remove links to personal information deemed inadequate,
irrelevant or no longer relevant from its European websites,
such as Google.de in Germany or Google.fr in France.
"It concludes that removal from nationally directed versions
of Google's search services within the EU is the appropriate
means to implement the ruling at this stage," the council said
in the report.
However, one member, Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger, a
former German justice minister, dissented, saying that
de-listing search results should be global.
"Since EU residents are able to research globally the EU is
authorized to decide that the search engine has to delete all
links globally," she wrote in the report.
The geographic scope of the ruling has highlighted the
difficulty of applying national law to the Internet.
The French privacy regulator, the CNIL, which chairs the
group of EU regulators, said that it would keep requesting
delisting globally.
"It's not in the interest of Google not to comply...because
at the end of the day they have to comply with the law," CNIL
technology and innovation director Gwendal Le Grand said.
The issue of whether Google or any other search engine
should inform the original publisher that a link to their site
will no longer appear under searches for a person's name has
also been divisive.
People who have been denied the right to have links removed
can turn to their national data protection authority (DPA) to
contest the decision.
The Advisory Council, however, said that the original
publisher of the information should also "have a means to
challenge improper delistings before a DPA or a similar public
authority".
EU regulators previously said there is "no legal basis for
such routine communication under EU data protection law."
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and
Susan Thomas)