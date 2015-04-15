BRUSSELS, April 15 Google Inc said on
Wednesday it strongly disagreed with the European Commission
which accused the U.S. company of distorting Internet searches
in its favour and launched an antitrust probe into its mobile
operating system Android.
In a blog post, the company said the search results
displayed for shopping queries had not harmed the competition
and partner agreements with mobile phone operators were
voluntary.
"It's why we respectfully but strongly disagree with the
need to issue a Statement of Objections and look forward to
making our case over the weeks ahead," Google said in a blog
post.
The Commission, whose control of antitrust matters across
the wealthy 28-nation bloc gives it a major say in the fate of
global corporations, can fine firms up to 10 percent of their
annual sales -- or a penalty of over $6 billion for Google.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Robin Emmott)