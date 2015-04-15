By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, April 15 EU accusations that Google
is abusing its dominant position in web searching to
favour its own sites over rivals' centre on a controversy
nearly as old as the Web itself: do shopping comparison sites
help consumers to make better choices, or do they simply link to
other sites they don't control?
Google has long held the lion's share of the market for how
consumers search for websites in most countries. But it is
complaints by niche e-commerce players over how their shopping
sites are ranked in Google search results that form the core of
the issues on which the European Union is now set to act.
These complaints focus on the constantly evolving formulas
Google uses to determine which web links rank higher on its
search result pages in terms of value to users. This determines
which sites most consumers searching the web end up visiting.
Since 2009, a dozen European and U.S. companies have
protested to the EU about their treatment by Google. They
include European-focused start-ups and U.S-based local business
review site Yelp, along with travel comparison sites
Expedia and Kayak, a unit of Priceline.com.
Visual-Meta, a Berlin-based price comparison fashion site
now majority-owned by media giant Axel Springer,
filed a complaint in 2013. Visual-Meta said Google favoured its
own shopping sites, Google Shopping and Product Listing Ads,
over those which the German firm now operates in 19 European
countries.
Robert Maier, Visual-Meta's co-founder, said his firm became
profitable one year after it was set up in 2009, thanks partly
to how Google search ranked shopping sites with unique content
such as his own (www.visual-meta.com/websites/).
That began to change in 2011 when Google altered how its
search system worked to showcase merchants on Google shopping
sites, leading to a steep decline in traffic to price comparison
sites that act as middlemen between consumers and merchants.
Maier asserts his own sites and those of online shopping
sites which have complained to the EU such as Ciao.de, based in
Munich, and LeGuide Group in Paris, feature reviews and other
content that should be recognised as valuable to consumers.
"I am not anti-Google," said Maier, a leading entrepreneur
in the Berlin web start-up scene. "I am just pro-Google playing
by the rules and showcasing the best products in its search
results, rather than abusing its market dominance."
Google was unavailable to comment specifically on Maier's
charges. However, the company said in a blog post that it
strongly disagreed with the EU's statement of objections and
would make the case that its products have fostered competition
and benefited consumers.
Google keeps secret how its manages search rankings, partly
to block spammers from tricking its system to drive irrelevant
links up. Google also features links to its own sites when it
considers them relevant to particular searches by web users.
Critics of this cat-and-mouse rankings game have long
grumbled that these frequent changes in search rankings make it
hard for rival sites to compete with free, ad-supported Google
sites such as YouTube, Google Maps and Gmail. Google's net
revenues topped $52 billion last year, mainly from online
advertising sales.
A separate set of complaints centres on how Google's control
over Android - the mobile phone software running on more than 80
percent of the world's smartphones - allows it similarly to
favour its own services over those of competitors.
