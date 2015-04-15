LONDON, April 15 The Frankfurt-listed shares of
Internet companies Yahoo and Facebook
outperformed those of rival Google, after media reports
that Google would face anti-trust action from the European
Union.
Yahoo's Frankfurt-listed shares were up 1.1
percent, while Facebook's Frankfurt-listed stock rose
1.3 percent. By contrast, Google's shares in the German market
edged 0.1 percent lower.
The European Union will accuse Google Inc on Wednesday of
abusing its dominant position in Internet searches, opening the
U.S. tech company up to a risk of massive fines and enforced
changes in its business model, reported the Financial Times and
Wall Street Journal.
However, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters
that a formal antitrust charge sheet will not be ready for
Wednesday and could take several more months to draw up. The EU
can impose fines of up to 10 percent of global turnover, or more
than $6 billion in penalties in Google's case.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson)