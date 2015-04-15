NEW YORK, April 15 The European Union on
Wednesday launched an antitrust probe into Google Inc's
Android system, and if recent history is any
indicator, shares of the Internet giant may have trouble moving
forward until the issue is resolved.
There have been high-profile investigations by the EU into
two other U.S. tech companies in the past ten years, and in both
cases the stocks fell between the date of initiation and the
date of resolution, though both rebounded in the two months
following the end to the investigation.
Intel Corp fell about 35 percent between July 2007
and May 2009, during an EU investigation. After paying a fine,
the Dow component rose nearly 10 percent over the subsequent two
months.
The EU initiated three investigations into Microsoft Corp
between 2008 and 2013, the first two of which were
resolved without a fine. Over the period of the third
investigation, which was resolved with a fine, the stock fell
about 5 percent, though it subsequently rose by roughly that
same amount in the subsequent two months.
The EU's investigation into Google was first reported by
media outlets on Tuesday, when the stock fell 1.6 percent.
Shares were up 0.6 percent to $533.53 on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Christian Plumb)