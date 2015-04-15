(Adds link to graph)
NEW YORK, April 15 The European Union launched
an antitrust probe on Wednesday into Google Inc's
Android system, and if recent history is any indicator, the
shares of the Internet services company might have trouble until
the issue is resolved.
There have been high-profile investigations by the EU into
two other U.S. technology companies in the past 10 years. In
both cases shares fell from the initiation to the resolution of
the probes, although both rebounded in the two months following
the end.
Intel Corp fell about 35 percent during an EU
investigation between July 2007 and May 2009. After paying a
fine, the Dow component rose nearly 10 percent over the
subsequent two months.
The EU initiated three investigations into Microsoft Corp
between 2008 and 2013. The first two were resolved
without a fine, but over the period of the third investigation,
which was resolved with a fine, the stock fell about 5 percent.
It rose by roughly the same amount in the subsequent two months.
The EU's investigation into Google was first reported by
media outlets on Tuesday, when the stock fell 1.6 percent. The
company's shares closed up 0.2 percent at $541.04 on Wednesday.
