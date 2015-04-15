By Diane Bartz and Dan Levine
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO, April 15 Google Inc
competitors are pushing U.S. antitrust enforcers to
investigate allegations the Internet services company unfairly
uses its Android system to win online advertising, two people
with knowledge of the matter said.
A small number of technology companies have complained to
the Department of Justice that the Android mobile operating
system is anti-competitive, said the sources, who declined to be
named to protect business relationships.
Google reached a settlement in 2013 with the U.S. Federal
Trade Commission over Web search allegations. Any new action by
U.S. regulators would be a major risk for the company in its
home market.
However, regulators often speak with companies about
fairness complaints without the discussions leading to an
investigation, and Google has already successfully fought off a
U.S. civil suit involving Android.
The meetings between Google critics and regulators predate
Wednesday's announcement by the European Union after a five-year
probe that Google distorted Web search results to favor its own
shopping service. The EU also opened another antitrust
investigation into Android.
Google has been accused anti-competitive conduct in the
United States and Europe because of the control it exerts over
handset makers who want to use its smartphone operating system.
Tech companies have complained about requirements that they give
Google search, maps and other products a prominent place on the
handsets.
Gary Reback, a Carr Ferrell LLP attorney who battled
Microsoft Corp in the 1990s and has spent much of the
past decade fighting Google, predicted that more companies would
reach out to regulators in coming months.
"Stay tuned on Android. There are going to be more
complaints from apps people," he said at a panel discussion
hosted on Wednesday by anti-Google industry coalition Fair
Search. The coalition includes Microsoft, Expedia Inc
and Nokia Oyj.
However, Google might have some legal ammunition to fight a
potential investigation of Android.
Earlier this year, a federal judge in San Jose, California
dismissed a consumer class action lawsuit alleging Google
requires handset makers to make Google search the default on
Android phones, which helps it stay dominant in search.
By forbidding competitors such as Microsoft to pay for prime
placement on screens, Google inflated the cost of Android phones
for consumers, the lawsuit said.
U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman ruled that the
allegations consumers were harmed were "too speculative" for the
lawsuit to proceed. The plaintiffs uncovered no facts to
indicate Google's conduct "prevented consumers from freely
choosing among search products or prevented competitors from
innovating," the judge wrote.
The plaintiffs have since withdrawn the case. Steve Berman,
an attorney for the consumers, could not immediately be reached
for comment about whether they would try to refile the suit in
light of the European announcement.
One legal expert said it would be very hard for the U.S.
government to win an antitrust lawsuit involving Android. It
would have to show, for example, that the agreements with phone
makers severely restricted the ability of customers to
substitute apps.
"This has been a recurring problem in these Google
investigations: that the squawking has come mainly from
competitors," said Herbert Hovenkamp, a law professor at the
University of Iowa.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission closed its case in January
2013 after requiring Google to stop "scraping" reviews and other
data from rival websites for its own products. The FTC also
demanded that advertisers be allowed to export data to evaluate
advertising campaigns independently.
Google and the Justice Department declined comment for this
story.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Dan Levine in San
Francisco. Additional reporting by David Ingram. Editing by
Soyoung Kim and Andre Grenon)