BRUSSELS, April 15 The European Union wants to
help consumers with its case against Google and does not want to
interfere with the Internet search giant's screen design or
algorithm, the EU's competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, said
on Wednesday.
Vestager told a news conference that Google had engaged in
distorting online shopping search results in a broad number of
EU member states since 2008 "and continues to do so".
"Just to be absolutely clear. We do not wish to interfere
with screen design, with design choices (...) or how the
algorithm works. Rather, what we would like to see, is that
consumers are certain to see the best comparison shopping
results," she said after the EU accused Google of cheating
competitors by distorting Internet search results in favour of
its Google Shopping service.
U.S. companies played a major role in business associations
that had complained about Google's dominance, she said.
