BRUSSELS Dec 5 Europe has a "pessimistic" tone, Google Inc (GOOG.O) Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt said on Monday, adding that it is better to get on with solving problems in a permanent way rather than "complaining all the time."

"There's is sort of a tone here, and the tone it's just pessimistic -- you know it's sort of this European winter gloom, if I can put a name on it, and I don't think it serves you well," Schmidt said as part of a speech in Brussels on fostering innovation.

"So, instead of complaining all the time, which all of us like to do and I certainly like to do, instead let's spend our time solving the problem in a permanent way.

"If we do, I think that not only will Europe thrive, but I think the whole world will thrive," he told a conference on innovation in Europe.

"You could significantly change the future of Europe by virtue of a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, making sure it's possible to get these businesses created, getting everything interconnected and using all of that ... to solve the very real structural problems that we're all talking about," Schmidt added.

His comments come as the euro zone struggles with a sovereign debt crisis that threatens the common currency and could push the region into a prolonged recession.

On Monday the leaders of France and Germany agreed on a master plan for imposing budget discipline across the euro zone, saying the EU treaty will need to be changed in the search for a sweeping solution to its debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7N52LU] (Reporting By Ben Deighton, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)