BRUSSELS Dec 5 Europe has a "pessimistic"
tone, Google Inc (GOOG.O) Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt said
on Monday, adding that it is better to get on with solving
problems in a permanent way rather than "complaining all the
time."
"There's is sort of a tone here, and the tone it's just
pessimistic -- you know it's sort of this European winter
gloom, if I can put a name on it, and I don't think it serves
you well," Schmidt said as part of a speech in Brussels on
fostering innovation.
"So, instead of complaining all the time, which all of us
like to do and I certainly like to do, instead let's spend our
time solving the problem in a permanent way.
"If we do, I think that not only will Europe thrive, but I
think the whole world will thrive," he told a conference on
innovation in Europe.
"You could significantly change the future of Europe by
virtue of a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, making sure
it's possible to get these businesses created, getting
everything interconnected and using all of that ... to solve
the very real structural problems that we're all talking
about," Schmidt added.
His comments come as the euro zone struggles with a
sovereign debt crisis that threatens the common currency and
could push the region into a prolonged recession.
On Monday the leaders of France and Germany agreed on a
master plan for imposing budget discipline across the euro
zone, saying the EU treaty will need to be changed in the
search for a sweeping solution to its debt crisis.
(Reporting By Ben Deighton, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)