(Adds Google statement)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO May 18 Google Inc
should not have to remove an anti-Islamic film from its YouTube
website because a woman complained that she was duped into
performing in the film that depicted the Prophet Mohammed as a
pedophile, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Monday.
In a case widely followed for its potential impact on the
entertainment industry, an 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said an injunction
prohibiting Google from broadcasting the film should be lifted.
A three-judge panel had ordered Google to remove the
controversial film "Innocence of Muslims." Billed as a trailer,
it triggered anti-American sentiment among Muslims in Egypt,
Libya and elsewhere in 2012.
For many Muslims, any depiction of the prophet is considered
blasphemous.
Protests over the film coincided with an attack on U.S.
diplomatic facilities in Benghazi that left four Americans dead,
including the U.S. ambassador to Libya.
The court said in its ruling that, "The film, featuring a
crude production, depicts the Prophet Mohammed as, among other
things, a murderer, pedophile, and homosexual."
The plaintiff, actress Cindy Lee Garcia, objected to the
film after learning it incorporated a clip she made for a
different movie. According to the ruling, "Film producers dubbed
over Garcia's lines and replaced them with a voice asking, 'Is
your Mohammed a child molester?'"
The case raised questions about whether actors may, in
certain circumstances, have an independent copyright on their
individual performances.
The 9th Circuit said Garcia's argument "would enable any
contributor from a costume designer to an extra to claim
copyright in random bits and pieces" of a movie.
Garcia said she had received death threats due to the film,
and while the court sympathized with her position it found that
her copyright claims were weak.
"In this case, a heartfelt plea for personal protection is
juxtaposed with the limits of copyright law and fundamental
principles of free speech," the court wrote.
Garcia's attorney, M. Cris Armenta, said in an emailed
statement, "The decision short changes the threats on the life
of Cindy Lee Garcia who did not voluntarily participate in the
hateful message that the controversial trailer about the Prophet
Mohammed espoused around the world."
Armenta said it was "unlikely" Garcia would appeal to the
U.S. Supreme Court.
Google said it had "long believed that the previous ruling
was a misapplication of copyright law."
Twitter, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
and others had urged the 9th Circuit to side with Google.
Twitter argued that copyright law does not require service
providers to monitor for all possible infringements. The ACLU
said the case involved the public's right to access and view a
video central to a political debate.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Toni Reinhold)