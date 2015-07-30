* Watchdog wants Google to scrub web results worldwide
* Follows EU court ruling on "right to be forgotten"
* Google sticks to position ruling only applies in Europe
* French watchdog to decide on way forward within two months
(Adds comment from French data protection authority)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, July 30 Google Inc is
refusing to bow to an order from the French privacy watchdog to
scrub search results worldwide when users invoke their "right to
be forgotten" online, it said on Thursday, exposing itself to
possible fines.
The French data protection authority, the CNIL, in June
ordered the search engine group to de-list on request search
results appearing under a person's name from all its websites,
including Google.com.
That stemmed from a ruling in May last year by the European
Court of Justice that European residents can ask search engines,
such as Google or Microsoft Corp's Bing, to delete
results that turn up under a search for their name when they are
out of date, irrelevant or inflammatory, the so-called right to
be forgotten.
Google complied with the ruling and has since received more
than a quarter of a million removal requests, according to its
transparency report. It has accepted about 41 percent of them.
However, it has limited removals to its European websites,
such as Google.de in Germany or Google.fr in France, arguing
that over 95 percent of searches made from Europe are done
through local versions of Google.
In a blog post on Thursday, the U.S. company said it
believed no one country should have the authority to control
what content someone in a second country can access.
"We've worked hard to implement the right to be forgotten
ruling thoughtfully and comprehensively in Europe, and we'll
continue to do so," wrote Peter Fleischer, Google's global
privacy counsel. "But as a matter of principle, therefore, we
respectfully disagree with the CNIL's assertion of global
authority on this issue and we have asked the CNIL to withdraw
its formal notice."
The CNIL said it would look into Google's appeal and decide
whether to accept it in two months.
In case of a rejection Google may face fines, albeit small
compared with the company's turnover.
"We have taken note of Google's arguments which are mostly
of a political nature. The CNIL, on the other hand, has relied
on a strictly legal reasoning," said a spokeswoman.
Google warned that applying the right to be forgotten
globally would trigger a "race to the bottom" where "the
Internet would only be as free as the world's least free place".
Its stance was upheld in February by a group of experts
appointed by the company to guide it on how to apply the
landmark ruling.
"Global de-listing remains too controversial without an
international agreement," said Luciano Floridi, a professor at
Oxford University who was on the panel advising Google.
However, European regulators and some legal experts think
Google ought to apply the ruling globally as it is too easy to
circumvent it by switching from one version of Google to
another.
(Editing by David Holmes and Mark Potter)