PARIS May 24 French investigators are raiding
Google's Paris headquarters as part of a probe over
tax payments, a source close to the finance ministry told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Investigators have been probing Google's offices in central
Paris since 0500 am (0300 GMT), said the source, who declined to
be named.
A spokesman for Google was not immediately available for
comment.
France is seeking 1.6 billion euros ($1.79 billion) in back
taxes from the U.S. Internet giant Google, criticised for its
use of aggressive tax optimisation techniques, another source at
the finance ministry had said in February.
($1 = 0.8945 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Additional reporting by Mathieu
Rosemain and Gwenaelle Brazic; Writing by Ingrid Melander)