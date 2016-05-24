Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS May 24 Google fully complies with French law and is cooperating with French authorities, a spokesman said on Tuesday in response to an ongoing raid at the group's Paris headquarters.
"We are cooperating with the authorities to answer their questions," said Al Verney, a spokesman for Google in Europe, in an email. "We comply fully with French law."
French investigators raided Google's Paris headquarters as part of a probe into tax evasion and money laundering, the financial prosecutor's office said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)