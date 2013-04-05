SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 Google Inc has
sold the Frommers' line of travel-guidebooks, acquired just
eight months ago from John Wiley & Sons Inc to
strengthen its trove of local content and reviews, to founder
Arthur Frommer.
Google had intended to use the popular brand to beef up its
own local content, listings and reviews, executives said at the
time. To that end, it has spent the past few months integrating
Frommer's travel content into Google+, its social network, and
other services, a company spokesperson said.
The Internet search leader will also license "certain travel
content" to Frommer's founder, the spokesperson added without
elaborating. No financial terms were disclosed.
With the return to its founder, Frommer's has come
full-circle after a 55-year journey that began in the early
years of commercial air travel.
In 1957, Arthur Frommer, a former U.S. soldier, released his
European sightseeing book, entitled "Europe on 5 Dollars a Day",
after fellow GIs snatched up a similar guide that Frommer had
distributed while he was stationed in Germany.
Written in a breezy style and appealing to the
budget-conscious, the slim book encouraged Americans across a
broader economic spectrum to venture overseas in the flush
postwar era.