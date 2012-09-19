WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The Federal Trade Commission
is moving expeditiously to decide if Google used its search
clout to harm competitors and expects to complete its
investigation by the end of the year, FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz
said on Wednesday.
In a speech at Georgetown University's law school, Leibowitz
said the agency was weighing evidence to decide if Google
, the world's largest search engine, manipulated its
search results to steer users to its new businesses, like travel
search, which could be in violation of the law. Leibowitz later
said that he expected a decision by the end of the year.
Google rivals specializing in travel, shopping and
entertainment have accused Google of steering Internet users
away from their websites to Google products that provide similar
services. Google has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
"We are happy to explain our business to regulators and
answer any questions they may have," Google spokesman Adam
Kovacevich said in an emailed statement.
European regulators are conducting a similar antitrust
probe.