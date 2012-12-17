By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 17 U.S. regulators this week
could drop their investigation of how Google r anks
certain searches, wi thout re quiring any major changes in how the
online giant does business, according to two people
knowledgeable about the investigation.
Google had been accused of giving competitors in lucrative
areas like travel a lower ranking in search results, thus making
it harder for their customers to find them.
But the Federal Trade Commission is expected to conclude
that Google's actions were legal and end its more than two-year
probe of the company.
FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz has said he wanted the case
wrapped up by the end of the year. He is widely expected to step
down within a month bu t has not announced his resignation.
Google is expected to agree to some changes in its business
practices, however. For example, it is expected to end the
practice of "scraping," or using reviews from other websites,
for its own products, the sources said.
And it is also expected to allow customers who use its
advertising network to be able to export data on the
effectiveness of those ad campaigns, the sources said.
Google and the FTC are also expected to reach an agreement
on when the company can request sales bans when filing patent
infringement lawsuits.
The company is expected to agree to strict conditions when
filing these lawsuits if the patent in question has been
determined to be essential to a standard, the sources said.
The European Commission, which is also probing Google on the
issue of search fairness, i s expected to announce a decision
next month.
Google's U.S. critics, anticipating disappointment from the
FTC, have already said they would take their evidence to the
Justice Department to press the antitrust division to take up
the case.