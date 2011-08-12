* Facebook to revamp key social games features
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 11 Facebook is not the only
game in town anymore.
The world's largest Internet social network moved on
Thursday to shore up support with game developers such as
Zynga, who provide one of Facebook's biggest draws, on the same
day that Google Inc (GOOG.O) introduced games on its
recently-launched social network.
With the two Web giants competing to attract users to their
respective online services, the dueling social gaming
announcements underscored what could emerge as a key
battleground between the two companies.
"It turns out that people like to play games, and it's core
to the social networking use case," said Jeremy Liew, a partner
at venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners. Liew, who
has invested in social game companies including Playdom, which
was acquired by the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) last year, was
commenting on Google's games announcement.
On Thursday, Google said it would offer 16 games from third
party developers on Google+, including Zynga Poker and the
popular Angry Birds game. Google, which previously made an
unspecified investment in Zynga, said it will roll out games
gradually on Google+, and will make the game feature available
to everyone "soon."
Facebook, which is hosting 100 game developers at an event
at its Palo Alto. California headquarters on Thursday evening,
announced a handful of new features to improve the gaming
experience on its website, as well as a new policy loosening
restrictions on how developers can market their games on the
social network.
The changes will expand the types of notifications that
Facebook users see when their friends are playing games on the
website, rolling back restrictions made last year that provoked
grumbles among some game developers.
Social games, such as Zynga's Farmville, are some of the
most popular activities on Facebook. More than 200 million
users play games on Facebook every month, and the company takes
a 30 percent cut of the sale of virtual goods that are bought
by users as part of the game experience.
"Our games ecosystem has continued to grow. But there's no
question that we want to grow it faster in a more high quality
way for our users and developers," Facebook head of games Sean
Ryan told Reuters in an interview.
Google launched its social networking site in June, signing
up more than 10 million users in the first two weeks.
Google's move to offer games on its social network provides
game developers with a compelling alternative to Facebook, said
Lightspeed's Liew.
But he said the most important consideration for game
makers is which social network has the most users.
"Right now no one is going to be willing to give up
Facebook because it's where the users are Today. Google+ got a
terrific start but it's got a ways to go," he said.
Among the new gaming features introduced by Facebook on
Thursday are the ability to expand the size of the window in
which games are played on Facebook's site, new ways for users
to create bookmarks for their favorite games and a scrolling
"ticker" that highlights the games a person's friends are
playing, their recent scores and achievements.
In loosening restrictions on game updates within Facebook's
general newsfeed, the company must walk a fine line between
helping developers promote their games on the network and
irking users that are not avid gamers.
Facebook's newsfeed - which displays a rolling stream of
messages, photos and updates from friends - is a vital
distribution channel for gamemakers, allowing companies like
Zynga, Electronic Arts Inc's ERTS.O Playfish and Playdom to
reach vast numbers of users. But is has caused some backlash
among Facebook's non-gaming users, who found the constant
notifications about their friends progress within various games
to be irrelevant and annoying.
Last year, Facebook clamped down on the practice, so that
Facebook users would receive notifications only about games
which they had also installed. Under the new policy, Facebook
users will see notifications about any game their friends are
playing.
But Ryan said the company had developed special algorithms
that will only display updates if Facebook has a reason to
believe they are relevant to the person. If the person shows no
interest in certain types of games, Facebook won't serve them
updates in the newsfeed.
"No one wants to go back to the bad old days of people
being very unhappy about gaming because they feel like they're
being spammed all the time," said Ryan.
"That's the key which we really spent months and months
working on, is that tricky balance of trying to expose a lot
more games to people, but only to the people who we think want
to play those games."
