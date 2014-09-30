FRANKFURT, Sept 30 A German data protection
watchdog told Google Inc on Tuesday to seek users'
permission for creating data profiles from its various services,
adding to pressure on the U.S. technology giant in Europe over
its privacy policy.
"Google is ordered to take the necessary technical and
organisational measures to guarantee that their users can decide
on their own if and to what extend their data is used for
profiling," the data protection commissioner for the German city
state of Hamburg said in a statement on Tuesday.
Commissioner Johannes Caspar said that Google previously had
refused to grant users more control over how it aggregates data
across its services including Gmail, smartphones operating
system Android and the web search engine.
Data protection in Germany is mainly handled by its regional
states but the Hamburg watchdog said it represented Germany as
part of a European task force evaluating Google's privacy
policy.
Processing data that reveals financial wealth, sexual
orientation and relationship status, among other aspects of
private life, is unlawful in Germany unless users give their
explicit consent, it added.
Google spokesmen in Europe did not immediately respond to
requests by phone and email for comment.
The Financial Times earlier quoted a company spokesman as
saying Google was studying the order to determine next steps.
European data privacy regulators last week handed the U.S.
group a package of guidelines to help it bring the way it
collects and stores user data in line with EU law.
Regulators in six European countries, Italy, France, Spain,
Germany, Britain and the Netherlands, have opened investigations
into Google after it consolidated its 60 privacy policies into
one and started combining data collected on individual users
across its services, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Maps.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by William Hardy)